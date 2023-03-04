AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

APP Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

WASHINGTION: A State Department spokesman Thursday sidestepped a question about arrest warrants issued against PTI chief Imran Khan, saying the US supported peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan.

“These are questions for the Pakistani people, not for the United States,” Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters when the correspondent of a private Pakistani TV channel asked him about an Islamabad court’s order for Khan’s arrest after he skipped a hearing on charges of selling state gifts and concealing his assets.

“We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles around the world, including in Pakistan,” he added at his daily press briefing.

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

Replying to a question about the high frequency of internet shutdowns in India, particularly in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, Price said that the US talks about freedom of expression, freedom of people around the world to access information, while highlighting the importance of freedom of expression, including via access to the internet as a human right that contributed to strengthening democracies and also countries.

To a question regarding Afghan refugees, the spokesperson said that the matter was being discussed with Pakistani counterparts.

“We encourage all states to uphold their respective obligations with regard to Afghan refugees or asylum seekers, and to refrain from returning them to anywhere where they could face persecution or torture,” he added.

Pakistan United States US US State Department IIOJK Afghan refugees Imran Khan Ned Price

Comments

1000 characters

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories