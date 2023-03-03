Ready to talk to army chief for country's sake: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he was ready to talk to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir for the betterment of the country, Aaj News reported.

While speaking to journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the PTI chief said he had no fight with the establishment, and it was General Qamar Bajwa (retired) who “stabbed me in the back”.

He said he was ready to talk to the establishment even now, for the sake of the country. “But if no one is willing to talk, what can I do?”

Imran said he spoke to General Bajwa (retd) for the betterment of the country, even after what he did to him and his party. “But if anyone thinks that I will bend the knee — that cannot happen.”

The former prime minister lambasted the retired general for “delivering a speech against Russia”, saying he should be “court-martialed for this speech”.

He then said that “it seems like the [current] army chief is considering me his enemy”.

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

Imran said that the establishment had no cognizance of the rapidly changing dynamics of politics.

The PTI chief also challenged the incumbent government to prove a corruption case against himself and his wife Bushra bibi.

He said he would continue his struggle against the PDM government and for free and fair elections.

Imran hailed Parvez Elahi for standing firmly with him despite the establishment’s pressure to change loyalties, saying “it is our turn to prove our loyalty to him.”

Speaking about threats to his life, the former premier said a video recording that contained details was kept abroad. In his previous speeches, Imran has said that the recording contained the names of the “conspirators”. He had said it would be made public if anything happened to him.

Imran also revealed why he chose to travel to Islamabad for court hearings by road.

“I received information that they wanted to arrest me from the airport and take me to Balochistan. I am in danger from those who are supposed to protect me,” he said.