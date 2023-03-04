AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PL: Govt projects Rs175bn revenue shortfall

Wasim Iqbal Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has projected a revenue shortfall of Rs 175 billion in petroleum levy (PL) on petroleum products against the budgeted target of Rs 750 billion reportedly revised upward to Rs 855 billion in current fiscal year 2022-23, informed sources in Petroleum Division told Business Recorder.

The government will raise rate of PL on high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 5 to Rs 50 per litre with effect from March 16, 2023 to reach its projection of Rs 680 billion, the sources maintained.

The projection of Rs 680 billion calculated on local fuel consumption, exchange rate adjustment and collection of PL in the first six months (July-December) 2022-23 stood at only Rs 177.805 billion (20 percent of targeted Rs 855 billion collection).

Petrol price reduced by Rs5; diesel’s remains unchanged

At present, PL on HSD is Rs 45 per litre andRs50 PL per litre on petrol since November last year as these two petroleum products are major sources of PL collection. The government is anticipating collection of Rs 503 billion in second half (January-June) of current fiscal year or Rs 83 billion per month.

The government is allowing Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Rs 27.83 per litre exchange adjustment on HSD and Rs 15.75 from March 1-15 but is not passing on the full impact of rupee loss against the US dollar which resulted in rising PSO receivables to the tune of Rs 48 billion.

The oil industry claimed that it has faced a huge loss of Rs35.88 billion in the wake of artificial control of the government over petroleum product prices out of which currency exchange loss is estimated at Rs32.6 billion for the second fortnight of February 2023 owing to the artificial adjustment of oil prices.

Imports of the overall petroleum group declined by 9.27 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-January (2022-23) stood at $10.6 billion, against imports of $11.69 billion during the same period last year, according to PBS data.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

petrol petrol prices Oil prices PBS Federal Government PETROLEUM DIVISION PSO USD PKR Exchange rate petroleum products HSD petroleum levy

Comments

1000 characters

PL: Govt projects Rs175bn revenue shortfall

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories