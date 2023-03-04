SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan's central bank has received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the first of three disbursements that were approved for rollover, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar late Friday night.

Dar said the formalities were complete and ICBC approved the rollover of a combined $1.3 billion facility that had been repaid by Pakistan in recent months.

His tweet comes after he had said that Pakistan expects further inflow of a loan facility from China, while he shared economic figures under the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and blamed Imran Khan for the country’s current economic state.