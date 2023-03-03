Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi announced on Friday that general elections for provincial assembly of Punjab will be held on April 30.

According to a tweet from President of Pakistan’s official handle, the date was decided after considering the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) proposal which earlier in the day had suggested holding elections for Punjab provincial assembly between April 30 and May 7.

The ECP conveyed the recommendation to President Dr Arif Alvi In a letter and was expected to release a schedule for elections shortly.

“The Election Commission has sent a letter to the president in light of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in which the dates for holding the elections in Punjab have been suggested between April 30 and May 7, 2023,” stated a press release.

“The commission is prepared to fulfil its constitutional and legal duty once the date for elections is selected by the president.”

According to ECP, a letter has been written to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor and the electoral body is waiting for his response regarding the date for polls in the province

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan said elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s dissolved assemblies must be conducted within 90 days, Aaj News reported.

In its ruling, the top court observed that the KP governor was in breach of his constitutional duty and should announce the date for elections. The bench directed the KP governor to appoint a date for elections in the province after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

For Punjab, the SC had asked President Dr Arif Alvi to consult with the ECP and try to hold elections in the province in 90 days.

The issue of elections in the two provinces has been a contentious one.

Last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections. This was eventually achieved last month.

However, delays over KP and Punjab polls remained. As per law, ECP is bound to hold elections within 90 days of an assembly being dissolved.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi had announced that elections will be held on April 9 following which the CJP had taken suo moto notice of the issue.