KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 16-Feb-23 15:00 MACPAC Films Limited 16-Feb-23 16:00 Kohat Cement Company Limited 16-Feb-23 11:00 Cherat Packaging Limited 16-Feb-23 14:30 Meezan Bank Limited 16-Feb-23 9:30 Allied Bank Limited 16-Feb-23 11:00 Altern Energy Limited 16-Feb-23 14:30 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 16-Feb-23 16:00 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 16-Feb-23 11:30 Pakistan Paper Products Limited 16-Feb-23 11:00 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 16-Feb-23 11:00 Atlas Battery Limited 17-Feb-23 10:30 Millat Tractors Limited 17-Feb-23 12:00 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 17-Feb-23 9:30 The Bank of Punjab 17-Feb-23 11:30 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 17-Feb-23 16:30 Kohinoor Energy Limited 17-Feb-23 15:00 Tata Textile Mills Limited 17-Feb-23 14:30 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 18-Feb-23 17:30 Macter International Limited 18-Feb-23 11:00 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 20-Feb-23 11:30 First Al-Noor Modaraba 20-Feb-23 11:00 First Dawood Investment Bank Limited 20-Feb-23 12:30 Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 20-Feb-23 10:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 20-Feb-23 14:00 Nishat Mills Limited 20-Feb-23 11:00 The United Insurance Company 20-Feb-23 12:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 21-Feb-23 12:00 Khyber Textile Mills Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00 Gatron (Industries) Limited 21-Feb-23 16:00 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00 Khyber Textile Mills Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00 Emco Industries Limited 21-Feb-23 11:30 Gatron (Industries) Limited 21-Feb-23 16:00 NBP-FUNDS 21-Feb-23 15:00 Silkbank Limited 21-Feb-23 15:00 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 21-Feb-23 15:30 Agriauto Industries Limited 21-Feb-23 10:30 EFU Life Assurance Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00 Summit Bank Limited 21-Feb-23 10:30 United Bank Limited 22-Feb-23 10:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 22-Feb-23 11:30 Unity Foods Limited 22-Feb-23 16:00 Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 12:30 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited 22-Feb-23 11:00 Orient Rental Mod 22-Feb-23 11:00 Agritech Limited 22-Feb-23 10:30 Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited 22-Feb-23 14:30 Trust Modaraba 22-Feb-23 11:30 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 15:30 Shadab Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 11:30 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 22-Feb-23 12:00 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 22-Feb-23 12:30 D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 22-Feb-23 11:30 Soneri Bank Limited 22-Feb-23 10:00 Biafo Industries Limited 22-Feb-23 12:30 Ruby Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 13:00 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 10:30 JS Global Capital Limited 22-Feb-23 9:30 First Habib Modaraba 22-Feb-23 11:00 Shield Corporation Limited 22-Feb-23 12:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 22-Feb-23 12:30 Gillette Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-23 11:30 J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 11:00 Bestway Cement Limited 22-Feb-23 15:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-23 10:00 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-23 10:30 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 22-Feb-23 10:30 Towellers Limited 23-Feb-23 12:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 23-Feb-23 10:00 Rupali Polyester Limited 23-Feb-23 11:30 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 23-Feb-23 10:30 Faysal Bank Limited 23-Feb-23 10:00 Olympia Mills Limited 23-Feb-23 11:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 23-Feb-23 11:30 Grays Leasing Limited 23-Feb-23 10:30 Dynea Pakistan Limited 23-Feb-23 10:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-Feb-23 14:30 Buxly Paints Limited 24-Feb-23 11:00 Calcorp Limited 24-Feb-23 15:00 Amreli Steels Limited 24-Feb-23 11:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Limited 24-Feb-23 14:30 Hafiz Limited 24-Feb-23 11:30 Landmark Spinning Industries Limited 24-Feb-23 16:00 Habib Bank Limited 24-Feb-23 10:00 National Refinery Limited 27-Feb-23 11:00 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 27-Feb-23 15:00 Gammon Pakistan Limited 27-Feb-23 14:00 Attock Petroleum Limited 27-Feb-23 12:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 27-Feb-23 16:00 Attock Refinery Limited 27-Feb-23 14:00 The Hub Power Company Limited 27-Feb-23 10:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 27-Feb-23 16:00 Nestle Pakistan Limited 27-Feb-23 10:30 First UDL Modaraba 27-Feb-23 11:00 Globe Textile Mills Limited 28-Feb-23 9:00 =========================================================

