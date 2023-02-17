AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                            16-Feb-23      15:00
MACPAC Films Limited                 16-Feb-23      16:00
Kohat Cement Company Limited         16-Feb-23      11:00
Cherat Packaging Limited             16-Feb-23      14:30
Meezan Bank Limited                  16-Feb-23       9:30
Allied Bank Limited                  16-Feb-23      11:00
Altern Energy Limited                16-Feb-23      14:30
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.         16-Feb-23      16:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted             16-Feb-23      11:30
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited                              16-Feb-23      11:00
Baluchistan Wheels Limited           16-Feb-23      11:00
Atlas Battery Limited                17-Feb-23      10:30
Millat Tractors Limited              17-Feb-23      12:00
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                              17-Feb-23       9:30
The Bank of Punjab                   17-Feb-23      11:30
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                              17-Feb-23      16:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited              17-Feb-23      15:00
Tata Textile Mills Limited           17-Feb-23      14:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba             18-Feb-23      17:30
Macter International Limited         18-Feb-23      11:00
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Limited                              20-Feb-23      11:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba               20-Feb-23      11:00
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Limited                         20-Feb-23      12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Limited                              20-Feb-23      10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Limited                              20-Feb-23      14:00
Nishat Mills Limited                 20-Feb-23      11:00
The United Insurance 
Company                              20-Feb-23      12:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              21-Feb-23      12:00
Khyber Textile Mills Limited         21-Feb-23      11:00
Gatron (Industries) Limited          21-Feb-23      16:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited         21-Feb-23      11:00
Khyber Textile Mills Limited         21-Feb-23      11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited         21-Feb-23      11:00
Emco Industries Limited              21-Feb-23      11:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited          21-Feb-23      16:00
NBP-FUNDS                            21-Feb-23      15:00
Silkbank Limited                     21-Feb-23      15:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                              21-Feb-23      15:30
Agriauto Industries Limited          21-Feb-23      10:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited           21-Feb-23      11:00
Summit Bank Limited                  21-Feb-23      10:30
United Bank Limited                  22-Feb-23      10:00
Oil & Gas Development Company 
Limited                              22-Feb-23      11:30
Unity Foods Limited                  22-Feb-23      16:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited               22-Feb-23      12:30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) 
Limited                              22-Feb-23      11:00
Orient Rental Mod                    22-Feb-23      11:00
Agritech Limited                     22-Feb-23      10:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Limited                              22-Feb-23      14:30
Trust Modaraba                       22-Feb-23      11:30
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited       22-Feb-23      15:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited         22-Feb-23      11:30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving 
Mills Ltd                            22-Feb-23      12:00
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba      22-Feb-23      12:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited     22-Feb-23      11:30
Soneri Bank Limited                  22-Feb-23      10:00
Biafo Industries Limited             22-Feb-23      12:30
Ruby Textile Mills Limited           22-Feb-23      13:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                              22-Feb-23      10:30
JS Global Capital Limited            22-Feb-23       9:30
First Habib Modaraba                 22-Feb-23      11:00
Shield Corporation Limited           22-Feb-23      12:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                 22-Feb-23      12:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited            22-Feb-23      11:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited          22-Feb-23      11:00
Bestway Cement Limited               22-Feb-23      15:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       22-Feb-23      10:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited              22-Feb-23      10:30
Kot Addu Power Company Limited       22-Feb-23      10:30
Towellers Limited                    23-Feb-23      12:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                 23-Feb-23      10:00
Rupali Polyester Limited             23-Feb-23      11:30
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd      23-Feb-23      10:30
Faysal Bank Limited                  23-Feb-23      10:00
Olympia Mills Limited                23-Feb-23      11:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                          23-Feb-23      11:30
Grays Leasing Limited                23-Feb-23      10:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited               23-Feb-23      10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                              24-Feb-23      14:30
Buxly Paints Limited                 24-Feb-23      11:00
Calcorp Limited                      24-Feb-23      15:00
Amreli Steels Limited                24-Feb-23      11:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills 
Limited                              24-Feb-23      14:30
Hafiz Limited                        24-Feb-23      11:30
Landmark Spinning Industries 
Limited                              24-Feb-23      16:00
Habib Bank Limited                   24-Feb-23      10:00
National Refinery Limited            27-Feb-23      11:00
Pakistan Oilfields Limited           27-Feb-23      15:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited              27-Feb-23      14:00
Attock Petroleum Limited             27-Feb-23      12:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                              27-Feb-23      16:00
Attock Refinery Limited              27-Feb-23      14:00
The Hub Power Company Limited        27-Feb-23      10:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited       27-Feb-23      16:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited              27-Feb-23      10:30
First UDL Modaraba                   27-Feb-23      11:00
Globe Textile Mills Limited          28-Feb-23       9:00
=========================================================

