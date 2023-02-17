Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pak) Ltd 16-Feb-23 15:00
MACPAC Films Limited 16-Feb-23 16:00
Kohat Cement Company Limited 16-Feb-23 11:00
Cherat Packaging Limited 16-Feb-23 14:30
Meezan Bank Limited 16-Feb-23 9:30
Allied Bank Limited 16-Feb-23 11:00
Altern Energy Limited 16-Feb-23 14:30
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 16-Feb-23 16:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 16-Feb-23 11:30
Pakistan Paper Products
Limited 16-Feb-23 11:00
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 16-Feb-23 11:00
Atlas Battery Limited 17-Feb-23 10:30
Millat Tractors Limited 17-Feb-23 12:00
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited 17-Feb-23 9:30
The Bank of Punjab 17-Feb-23 11:30
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 17-Feb-23 16:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 17-Feb-23 15:00
Tata Textile Mills Limited 17-Feb-23 14:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 18-Feb-23 17:30
Macter International Limited 18-Feb-23 11:00
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries
Limited 20-Feb-23 11:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba 20-Feb-23 11:00
First Dawood Investment
Bank Limited 20-Feb-23 12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries
Limited 20-Feb-23 10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Limited 20-Feb-23 14:00
Nishat Mills Limited 20-Feb-23 11:00
The United Insurance
Company 20-Feb-23 12:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 21-Feb-23 12:00
Khyber Textile Mills Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00
Gatron (Industries) Limited 21-Feb-23 16:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00
Khyber Textile Mills Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00
Emco Industries Limited 21-Feb-23 11:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited 21-Feb-23 16:00
NBP-FUNDS 21-Feb-23 15:00
Silkbank Limited 21-Feb-23 15:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited 21-Feb-23 15:30
Agriauto Industries Limited 21-Feb-23 10:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited 21-Feb-23 11:00
Summit Bank Limited 21-Feb-23 10:30
United Bank Limited 22-Feb-23 10:00
Oil & Gas Development Company
Limited 22-Feb-23 11:30
Unity Foods Limited 22-Feb-23 16:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 12:30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
Limited 22-Feb-23 11:00
Orient Rental Mod 22-Feb-23 11:00
Agritech Limited 22-Feb-23 10:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage
Limited 22-Feb-23 14:30
Trust Modaraba 22-Feb-23 11:30
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 15:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 11:30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd 22-Feb-23 12:00
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 22-Feb-23 12:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 22-Feb-23 11:30
Soneri Bank Limited 22-Feb-23 10:00
Biafo Industries Limited 22-Feb-23 12:30
Ruby Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 13:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
Limited 22-Feb-23 10:30
JS Global Capital Limited 22-Feb-23 9:30
First Habib Modaraba 22-Feb-23 11:00
Shield Corporation Limited 22-Feb-23 12:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 22-Feb-23 12:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-23 11:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 22-Feb-23 11:00
Bestway Cement Limited 22-Feb-23 15:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-23 10:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-23 10:30
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 22-Feb-23 10:30
Towellers Limited 23-Feb-23 12:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 23-Feb-23 10:00
Rupali Polyester Limited 23-Feb-23 11:30
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 23-Feb-23 10:30
Faysal Bank Limited 23-Feb-23 10:00
Olympia Mills Limited 23-Feb-23 11:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 23-Feb-23 11:30
Grays Leasing Limited 23-Feb-23 10:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 23-Feb-23 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 24-Feb-23 14:30
Buxly Paints Limited 24-Feb-23 11:00
Calcorp Limited 24-Feb-23 15:00
Amreli Steels Limited 24-Feb-23 11:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills
Limited 24-Feb-23 14:30
Hafiz Limited 24-Feb-23 11:30
Landmark Spinning Industries
Limited 24-Feb-23 16:00
Habib Bank Limited 24-Feb-23 10:00
National Refinery Limited 27-Feb-23 11:00
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 27-Feb-23 15:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 27-Feb-23 14:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 27-Feb-23 12:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Limited 27-Feb-23 16:00
Attock Refinery Limited 27-Feb-23 14:00
The Hub Power Company Limited 27-Feb-23 10:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 27-Feb-23 16:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited 27-Feb-23 10:30
First UDL Modaraba 27-Feb-23 11:00
Globe Textile Mills Limited 28-Feb-23 9:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments