LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea for protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Aaj News reported.

The PTI chief had filed a petition before the LHC for his protective bail after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, following Imran failing to appear before it, rejected his bail.

Resuming the hearing, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi remarked that the plaintiff had been summoned for 6:30pm, but he failed to appear.

Imran decided against appearing before the court despite repeated opportunities extended by the court.

On Thursday, Imran’s lawyer Azhar Siddique submitted his power of attorney on behalf of the former prime minister, who had been asked to appear before the court in person today.

The lawyer told the court a meeting with Imran's doctors is going on and the party has concerns over his security.

Siddiqui told Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh that his client wanted to withdraw his bail application as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted relief to Imran - on Wednesday the IHC had barred a banking court from passing any direction on the former PM's bail plea in a prohibited funding case.

Justice Sheikh noted that Imran’s signatures on the affidavit, attached with the petition, and the power of attorney were different and said, "I will issue contempt of court notice to you or your client."

At this, the lawyer sought more time after which the judge adjourned the hearing till 4pm today.

On Wednesday, the hearing was adjourned till February 16 (today) after the former premier failed to appear before the court.

A case was filed against the PTI chief after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across Pakistan after the ECP disqualified Imran in the Toshakhana case.

Clashes were also reported between the police and protesters.

Meanwhile, in the petition to the LHC, the PTI leader said that the Islamabad ATC did not grant him an exemption from appearance on the basis of medical grounds, and also rejected his request for an extension in interim bail.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the high court had ruled that as per the law, Imran needed to surrender before the concerned court to obtain protective bail.

Imran's counsel apprised the court that the PTI chief seeks bail on medical grounds as doctors have advised him three-week rest.

"Imran Khan has survived an assassination attempt. There are serious threats to his life," the counsel further appealed.

To this, the court directed the Inspector General Police Punjab to provide fool-proof security to the PTI chief and make his appearance before the court possible.