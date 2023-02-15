LHC asks Imran Khan to appear before court to obtain protective bail

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the court in order to obtain protective bail, Aaj News reported.

The PTI chief had filed a petition before the LHC for his protective bail after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad rejected Imran Khan’s bail in a case regarding a protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after he failed to appear before the court

Hearing his petition, the high court ruled that as per the law, Imran Khan needs to surrender before the concerned court to obtain protective bail.

Imran’s counsel apprised the court that the PTI chief seeks bail on medical grounds as doctors have advised him three-week rest.

“Imran Khan has survived an assassination attempt. There are serious threats to his life,” the counsel further appealed.

To this, the court directed the Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab to provide fool-proof security to the PTI chief and make his appearance before the court possible.

The court then summoned Imran Khan by 8 pm tonight and adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, hundreds of PTI supporters began to arrive at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore as the PTI announced that Imran Khan will address the media at 6 pm.