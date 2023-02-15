ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's bail plea in a case pertaining to a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after its decision in the Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan rejected the former PM's bail on the grounds of non-appearance in court.

Following the verdict, the PTI said on its official Twitter account that the party chairman will hold a press conference at 6pm today.

Earlier, the judge had rejected the PTI leader's request for exemption from appearance on medical grounds and summoned him to appear by 1:30pm.

ECP verdict

In October last year, a five-member ECP bench had disqualified the former PM in the case.

The verdict sparked protests outside ECP offices across Pakistan.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

IHC stops banking court

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped a banking court from passing any direction on the former PM's bail plea in the prohibited funding case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir announced the verdict while hearing a PTI petition challenging the banking court’s dismissal of its request for proceedings via video link.

The IHC stopped the banking court from taking further action in the case till February 22.

Earlier, a banking court in Islamabad directed the PTI chairman to appear in person in the prohibited funding case before the court by 3:30pm.

“If he fails to do so, the law will take its course,” Special Judge Banking Court Rakhshanda Shaheen said.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar submitted a request in court seeking an exemption of his client. The lawyer informed the court that a similar petition had been filed in the IHC as well.

The lawyer also shared the x-rays of the PTI chief, saying that they wanted exemption for three weeks so that Imran can stand without support.