BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 15, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt increases petrol price by Rs22.20, takes it to Rs272 per litre
- Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023: Dar unveils taxation measures as Pakistan looks to appease IMF
- ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case
- KSE-100 recovers some losses, up 0.43%
- PM Shehbaz calls for greater collaboration between Pakistan, IAEA
- Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka inaugurates Sir Syed Corner
- 16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified
- Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO
- Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar
- Gold prices continue to decline
