BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 15, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 08:53am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt increases petrol price by Rs22.20, takes it to Rs272 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023: Dar unveils taxation measures as Pakistan looks to appease IMF

Read here for details.

  • ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 recovers some losses, up 0.43%

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz calls for greater collaboration between Pakistan, IAEA

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka inaugurates Sir Syed Corner

Read here for details.

  • 16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read here for details.

  • Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

Read here for details.

  • Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices continue to decline

Read here for details.

