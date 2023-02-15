PM Shehbaz calls for greater collaboration between Pakistan, IAEA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed Pakistan’s keenness to expand its footprints in the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) both as a recipient and provider of expertise and technical assistance, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made the remarks while talking to Director General IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi, who called on him in Islamabad.

Welcoming the Director General, the premier appreciated the ongoing cooperation between the IAEA and Pakistan in the areas of health, agriculture, industry, nuclear medicine, and power generation.

He also expressed Pakistan’s full support for various projects and programs of the agency.

PM Shehbaz briefed the Director General about the crucial role being played by the 19 cancer hospitals, operated by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission which are bearing the bulk of the cancer burden in Pakistan and offering services to the general public at nominal rates.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s expertise in nuclear applications in various fields, the Director General noted the important role Pakistan can play in supporting the agency’s work including its ‘Ray of Hope’ initiative for cancer treatment.

While highlighting the impact of climate change on Pakistan and its attendant challenges, such as water, energy, and food security, PM Shehbaz stressed the need for greater collaboration with the IAEA in terms of research on new high-yield and drought-resistant varieties of crops.

He further noted the contribution of nuclear power generation to Pakistan’s energy mix as a cleaner and more affordable source of energy.

The IAEA Director General agreed to the need for expanding applications of nuclear technology in countries like Pakistan to address a whole suite of climate-related challenges.

He expressed his appreciation for the good work of the agricultural research institutions in Pakistan, including NIAB which is one of the IAEA Collaborating Centers in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the IAEA Director General is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

During his stay in Pakistan, he will be visiting various nuclear facilities, cancer treatment centers, and agricultural research institutions employing nuclear technology for sustainable development.

He will also get an opportunity to witness the excellent standards of nuclear safety and security being maintained by Pakistan.