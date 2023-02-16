16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified 16.6 percent to 124 percent hike in the tariff of gas across the board for six months — January to June 2023.

In a statement, OGRA says that Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) communicated the decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), ratified by the Federal Cabinet, in respect of gas sale price, effective January 01, 2023. OGRA, after receipt of the said advice, notified the sale prices against each category of retail consumers of natural gas.

For domestic consuming up to 100 cubic metres of gas, the price has been increased by 16.6 percent from 300 to Rs350 per MMBTU, an increase of Rs50 per MMBTU. For domestic consumers who utilise 200 cubic metres, the rate has been increased by 32 percent from 553 to Rs730 per MMBTU.

Gas prices hiked

A 69 percent hike in tariff has been given approved for consumers of up to 300 cubic metres of gas, and it will cost them Rs1,250 per MMBTU up from 738 per mmbtu. For domestic consumers utilising gas up to 400 cubic metres, the rate has been hiked by 99 percent or up from 1107 to Rs2,200 per MMBTU.

For households using more than 400 cubic metres of gas, the rate has been notified an increase by 124 percent to Rs3,270 per MMBTU which was 1460 per mmbtu.

After a 28.6 percent hike, the gas price for commercial consumers has been increased from Rs 1,283 to Rs 1,650 per MMBTU.

The price of gas for the power sector has been increased from Rs857 to Rs1,050 per MMBTU following an increase of 22.8 percent. For the export industry, after a 34 percent raise, the rate has been up to Rs1,100 per MMBTU.

The CNG sector will have to pay Rs1,805 per MMBTU following a hike of 31 percent (Rs 1371). An increase of 46 percent, the fertiliser sector will be provided gas at Rs1,500 per MMBTU which was Rs 1023 per mmbtu. After an increase p 17.46 percent the gas rate for cement sector has been increased to Rs1,500 per MMBTU from Rs 1277 per mmbtu.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023