Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka inaugurates Sir Syed Corner

The High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Wednesday inaugurated Sir Syed Corner at the embassy's premises, a space dedicated to the works and life of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the mission said in a press release.

The ceremony was attended by academia, intellectuals, the Pakistani diaspora, and local journalists.

The event started with the screening of a video documentary about the life and services of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan followed by speeches of renowned historians, writers, and professors of Pakistan Studies and History on the life of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

"Dr. Abid Hussain Abbasi, Professor of Pakistan Studies & History at the National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad, Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Associate Professor at Pakistan Study Centre, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Fakhr-ul-Islam, Director of Pakistan Study Centre at the University of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, Director, Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai Shaheed Chair at University of Balochistan, Quetta and a famous scholar on Sir Syed Ahmad Khan in their respective video messages highlighted the contribution and services rendered by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan for Muslim renaissance in South Asia," the press release said.

The speakers emphasised the social, literary, and particularly educational services of Sir Syed which later paved way for launching an organized freedom movement against British Rule by leaders who emerged from those educational institutions and ultimately culminated in the establishment of Pakistan.

In his concluding remarks, the High Commissioner Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said that today’s event was to remember and celebrate the legacy and services of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, one of the greatest Muslim reformers in the subcontinent.

He said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was a "visionary leader who worked tirelessly to educate and empower the Muslim community."

"He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to education, his tireless efforts to promote peace and unity, and his dedication to the promotion of the interest of Muslims, Mr. Siddiqui added," Khan was quoted as saying.

Highlighting the objectives of the Corner, the High Commissioner said that Sir Syed Corner will feature a comprehensive collection of books, journals, and other materials on Sir Syed and his contribution to the welfare of Muslims of South Asia.

"Visitors to the space will have the opportunity to learn about Sir Syed's life, his message, and his many services," he further said.

The participants appreciated the High Commission for the initiative to acknowledge and honour the legacy of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and termed the launch of the dedicated corner a fitting tribute to the great visionary leader of the Muslims of South Asia.