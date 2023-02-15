AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 265.38 in inter-bank market after 0.74% appreciation
Recorder Report Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 04:04pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.74% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency closed at 265.38 against the US dollar, an increase of Rs1.96. The currency has depreciated by 22.8% during the ongoing fiscal year against the greenback.

The gain follows the significant strides the rupee made against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 267.34 against the US dollar, an appreciation of Rs2.1 or 0.79%.

In a key development, Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded Pakistan’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘CCC-’, from ‘CCC+’ and assigned no outlook because it “typically does not assign outlooks to ratings of ‘CCC+’ or below”.

Fitch said it expected reserves to remain at low levels, though the firm forecasted a modest recovery during the remainder of FY23, due to anticipated inflows and the recent removal of the exchange rate cap.

Globally, the US dollar found some support on Wednesday after stubbornly high US inflation suggested interest rates are going to remain high for longer than investors had expected.

Headline CPI was 0.5% in January mostly due to higher rental and food costs. That was in line with forecasts, though the annual figure of 6.4% was a bit more than expected and traders busily unwound bets on rate falling toward the end of 2023.

The US dollar climbed to a six-week high of 133.30 yen and sat not far below that at 132.73 early in the Asia session. Other currency pairs were a bit more volatile but the greenback, which fell steadily in January, is holding its own.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped for a second day on Wednesday, as an industry report pointed to ample supplies in the United States and anticipation of further interest rate hikes sparked concerns over weaker fuel demand and the economic outlook.

Oil prices Exchange rate currency rates rupee rate IMF and Pakistan Pakistan Fitch pkrrate dollar us

Comments

1000 characters
Abdul Sheikh Feb 15, 2023 11:45am
@Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Quddus, I can tell your students are very accomplished.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

KSE-100 recovers some losses, up 0.43%

Askari Bank reports 45% increase in profit after tax in 2022

Turkiye Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil drops on US inventory jump and interest rate worries

UN appeals for $5.6 billion for aid to Ukraine in 2023

Read more stories