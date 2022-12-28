BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

SBP rolls back import restrictions from January 2, 2023

Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers heart attack in Canada, shifted to hospital

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Islamabad suicide bombing suspects arrested, announces Rana Sanaullah

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 226.15 against US dollar

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

