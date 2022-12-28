BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

Read here for details.

SBP rolls back import restrictions from January 2, 2023

Read here for details.

Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers heart attack in Canada, shifted to hospital

Read here for details.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

Read here for details.

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

Read here for details.

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Read here for details.

Islamabad suicide bombing suspects arrested, announces Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 226.15 against US dollar

Read here for details.

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

Read here for details.

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Read here for details.

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Read here for details.

