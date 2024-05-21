Federal Budget on June 7th

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will present the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 in the National Assembly on June 7 (Friday). The upcoming budget session will start on June 6 (Thursday) and the federal government will present Budget-2024-25 in the National Assembly on June 7 (Friday).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present Budget-2024-25 in the National Assembly. After presenting the budget 2024-25 on Friday by the finance minister, the Speaker National Assembly will adjourn the House for two days and it will meet again on Monday.

After two days gap, the Lower House of the Parliament will start discussion on the budget 2024-25, which will continue at the end of June. The House would approve the Budget-2024-25 at the end of June 2024.

The Budget-2024-25 would be laid in the Senate on the same day as it would be presented in the National Assembly. The Senate would discuss the budget and prepare recommendations on it within 14 days.

According to rule 130 of Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, “When such a bill is transmitted to the Senate, it may within 14 days make recommendations, if any, thereon to the National Assembly.”

