PM-led economic advisory council constituted

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted seven members Economic Advisory Council (EAC) with immediate effect.

A notification to this effect of the Finance Division Economic Adviser Wing stated that the Prime Minister has been pleased to constitute the EAC with immediate effect and till further orders.

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

The composition of EAC included Jahangir Khan Tareen, Saquib H Sherazi, Shahzad Saleem, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Dr ljaz Nabi, Asif Peer, Ziad Bashir, and Selman Ahmed.

The EAC will be chaired by the Prime Minister who will convene its meeting with any required frequency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024