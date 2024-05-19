AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi crashes, search under way

  • Harsh weather conditions, heavy fog making difficult for rescue teams to reach accident site, Iranian media reports
Reuters | AFP | BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2024 Updated May 20, 2024 12:34am
A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, May 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, May 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was involved in “an accident” in poor weather conditions on Sunday, state media reported, with a search underway and no news yet on their conditions.

“An accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president” in the Jofa region of the western province of East Azerbaijan, state television said.

One of the helicopters in a convoy carrying Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi had a rough landing, the country’s interior minister, Ahmed Vahidi, confirmed to state TV, adding that rescue teams were being hampered by difficult weather conditions.

“The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site,” state TV said in an on-screen news alert.

An Iranian official said the lives of Raisi and Amirabdollahian were “at risk following the helicopter crash”.

“We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

State TV broadcast footage of an Iranian Red Crescent team walking up a slope in thick fog, as well as live footage of crowds of worshippers reciting prayers in the holy Shrine of Imam Reza in the city Mashhad, Raisi’s hometown.

Sunday’s accident happened in the mountainous protected forest area of Dizmar near the town of Varzaghan, said the official IRNA news agency.

According to some local media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and local officials were travelling in the same helicopter as Raisi.

Raisi was visiting East Azerbaijan province on Sunday where he inaugurated a dam project in the company of his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliev, on the border between the two countries.

Raisi, 63, has been president of the Islamic Republic since June 2021.

His convoy included three helicopters, and the other two had “reached their destination safely,” according to Tasnim news agency.

Hamas attacks on Israeli on October 7, followed by Israeli aggression in Gaza sent regional tensions soaring again and a series of tit-for-tat escalations led to Tehran launching hundreds of missiles and rockets directly at Israel in April 2024.

US forces shot down drones launched at Israel from Iran: reports

In a speech following Sunday’s dam inauguration, Raisi emphasised Iran’s support for Palestinians, a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

“We believe that Palestine is the first issue of the Muslim world and we are convinced that the people of Iran and Azerbaijan always support the people of Palestine and Gaza and hate the Zionist regime,” said Raisi.

Raisi, born in 1960 in northeast Iran’s holy city of Mashhad, rose early to high office. Aged just 20, he was named prosecutor-general of Karaj next to Tehran.

He served as Tehran’s prosecutor-general from 1989 to 1994, deputy chief of the Judicial Authority for a decade from 2004, and then national prosecutor-general in 2014.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent prayers and wishes for the safety of Iranian president Raisi and others.

“Deeply concerned to hear news about the helicopter incident carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdullahian & others. My heartfelt prayers & good wishes for the well-being & safety of President Raisi so that he may continue to serve the Iranian nation,” the statement from The President of Pakistan said.

“Heard the distressing news from Iran regarding Hon. President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter. Waiting with great anxiety for good news that all is well. Our prayers and best wishes are with Hon.President Raisi and the entire Iranian nation,” PM Shehbaz wrote.

Turkey sends mountain rescue teams to Iran: emergency agency

Turkey is sending 32 mountain rescue specialists to help Iran in the search for the helicopter carrying President President Ebrahim Raisi, the government’s emergency aid agency AFAD said on Sunday.

The team and 32 vehicles have been deployed from centres in eastern Turkey said AFAD, in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Tehran says the president’s helicopter has gone missing on a fog-shrouded mountainside.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Iran president Iran's President plane crash President Raisi plane crash Iran plan crash

Comments

200 characters

Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi crashes, search under way

PM Shehbaz directs to make arrangements to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan

1st flight carrying 180 Pakistanis from Kyrgyzstan lands in Lahore

Official result awaited for by-election in Multan’s NA-148

Deadly bombs hit Gaza as US security envoy visits Israel

Most Gulf markets rise while Saudi bourse holds steady

Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams amid heatwave

Saudi king has 'high temperature', will undergo tests: statement

England women beat Pakistan in 3rd T20I to complete 3-0 whitewash

PM-led economic advisory council constituted

Read more stories