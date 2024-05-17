PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

The Ministry of Privatisation said that it has received Statement of Qualifications from eight entities after the time to submit the expression of interest ended at 4pm on Friday.

“The Privatisation Commission has received Statement of Qualifications from (1) Fly Jinnah, (2) Air Blue Limited, (3) Arif Habib Corporation Limited, (4) Sardar Ashraf D. Baluch - SHANXI CIG Co Ltd (China), (5) Gerry’s International (Private) Limited, (6) Consortium Lead by Y.B. Holdings (Private) Limited, (7) Consortium Lead by Pak Ethanol and (8) Consortium Lead by Blue World City,” it said in a press release.

The Privatisation Commission will now carry out the pre-qualification process in line with the criteria laid down in the RSOQS, under the PC Ordinance 2000 and rules & regulations framed thereunder.

“Accordingly, the pre-qualified parties will be invited for the next stage of bidding process.”

The deadline to submit expression of interest (EoI) was earlier extended by two weeks (May 3 to May 17) by Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, amid unconfirmed reports that local and international companies had shown preliminary interest in PIA’s privatisation.

The minister had also said that three local airlines were also among potential parties and wanted to form a consortium with international companies.