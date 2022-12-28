Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed Rs7.43 per unit decrease in electricity price for K-Electric (KE), whereas, it allowed an increase of Re0.19 per unit for other parts of the country.

While presiding over public hearings of the KE and Discos regarding FCA, Nepra chairman Tauseef H Farooqui on Tuesday decided to increase the K-Electric quarterly tariff by Rs3.30 per unit for the month of October, November, December 2022 and January 2023 which would be levied in four months from January 2023 to April 2023.

On November monthly fuel charges adjustment of Discos, Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (PPAG) requested for an increase of Rs0.1938 per unit under the FCA; however, according to the Nepra an initial check of the data shows an increase of Rs0.1857 per unit. Nepra said it will be applicable for one month only. It will be applicable to all customers of Discos except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations. The authority will issue its detailed decision after further scrutiny of the data.

Another public hearing on the federal government’s request regarding uniform tariff of Discos and K-Electric was held. Nepra had approved an average increase of Rs3.30 per unit for the fourth quarter adjustment of the fiscal year 2021-22 for Disco.

KE seeks negative adjustment in its Sept tariff

The federal government wants approval for the same hike for K-Electric for the same tariff. This adjustment will be charged on units consumed in October, November, December 2022 and January 2023. If approved, this adjustment will be levied in four months from January to April 2023.

The Nepra also completed the public hearing on K-Electric’s request for a reduction of Rs7 per unit under FCA.

According to the Nepra’s data analysis, the reduction in November FCA amounts to Rs7.43 per unit. Earlier, the October FCA was charged to consumers at a reduction of Rs2.45 per unit, which was reduced for one month, the NEPRA said. This month’s FCA will be charged to consumers about Rs5 per unit less than last month, added Nepra.

It will be applicable for one month only and it would not be applicable to lifeline customers, domestic customers up to 300 units, agricultural customers, and electric vehicle four-stations. The authority will issue its detailed decision after further scrutiny of the data.

