Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has decided that private agriculture consumers of all Discos and K-Electric would be provided a relief of Rs3.60 per unit in their current base rate of Rs16.80 per unit.

This was the decision of the regulator in the matter regarding the reduction in the price of electricity as requested by the Ministry of Energy, Power Division to the authority to share its concurrence regarding Kissan Package 2022 for the reduction in the price of electricity for private agriculture consumers.

Private agriculture consumers of all Discos and K-Electric would be provided relief of Rs3.60/kWh in their current base rate of Rs16.80/kWh applicable from July 25, 2022.

The regulator further ordered that fuel charges adjustment (FCA), quarterly tariff adjustments, and taxes and duties would be paid by the consumers as usual and an additional supplementary grant of Rs28 billion with effect from 1st November 2022 in the head of TDS and release the same to the Power Division for implementation of PM’s Kissan Package would be ensured.

The authority has considered the request of the ministry and observed that the ministry has not requested for any change in the Nepra-determined tariff, revenue requirement of Discos, rather has submitted that the proposed relief of Rs3.60/kWh in the current base tariff of private agriculture consumers, will be picked up as additional supplementary grant in the head of TDS.

Thus, the authority has no objection to the instant proposal, as it does not have any impact on Nepra determined tariff; hence, approved. No adjustment on this account will be allowed in the tariff determination of Discos, the Nepra added.

The decision of the authority in the matter of Kissan Package 2022 regarding the reduction in the price of electricity was also intimated to the federal government for the purpose of notification. In the event the federal government fails to notify the subject tariff decision or refer the matter to the authority for reconsideration, within the specified time period, then the authority would notify the same in the official gazette pursuant to Section 31(7) of the Nepra Act.

