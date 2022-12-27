AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers heart attack in Canada, shifted to hospital

  • Jameel's son requests social media users to refrain from spreading rumours regarding his father’s health
BR Web Desk Published 27 Dec, 2022 10:11pm
Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil suffered a heart attack in Canada on Tuesday, his son Yousaf Jamil said.

In a Twitter post, the son said that after the attack, his father was shifted to the hospital.

"He is feeling better now, Alhamdulillah!" Yousaf said as he asked the followers to pray for his father's health.

"May Allah grant my father complete health," he wrote.

Separately, in a video message posted on the scholar’s YouTube, Jamil said that his father experienced pains in his chest at around 1pm local time (3am in Canada) and was subsequently shifted to the hospital.

“However, all the procedures have been completed successfully and he is absolutely fine and stable now,” Yousaf said, requesting social media users to refrain from spreading rumours regarding his father’s health.

“The fact that we (his family) are here and he is away from home is worrisome for us. We request you all to pray for his health,” he added.

Maulana Tariq Jamil arrived in Canada last week to attend an event organised by IslamicRelief Canada.

The scholar was scheduled to deliver a sermon on Dec 21 and Dec 26.

