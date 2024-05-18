Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices recorded a massive jump in Pakistan on Saturday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs248,100 after a single-day gain of Rs3,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs212,706 after a gain of Rs2,658, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,414 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after an increase of $30 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood at Rs2,850 per tola, registering an increase of Rs120.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in local market.

On Friday, gold in Pakistan had declined Rs600 per tola.