AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Ali Hussain | Nuzhat Nazar Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Following change in command of Pakistan Army, the focus of senior military personnel has shifted to improving image of their institution and how to deal with the growing scourge of terrorism in the country, well-informed sources have told Business Recorder.

“After the change of command on November 29, the entire focus is now on dealing with image-building and the rising terrorism-related incidents in the country, as opposed to its alleged role in politics,” said a reliable source on condition of anonymity.

The army leadership has reportedly invited suggestions about how to improve their institution’s image, from the quarters concerned. And instructions have been issued for revisiting the existing policy and devising a new one over the military’s media wing — the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The sources added that the military’s media wing may be modified and reorganised with a view to making it more result-oriented based on real-time information.

COAS says Balochistan's security to be ensured for socio-economic development

The rise in terrorist incidents is a matter of serious concern as well and in this regard the new Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir has made several visits to sensitive areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — both in the settled parts of the province and the tribal belt.

However, the visits did not receive much attention in the media as the ISPR had requested journalists and other professionals to avoid unnecessary debate over defence-related matters — a reflection of the change in thinking over media management.

The sources pointed out that unlike the past practice no press release was released after a recent meeting of the corps commanders, which was presided over by Gen Asim Munir. Therefore, there was no discussion in the media over the decisions taken at the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

terrorism ISPR Pakistan Army Gen Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories