Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Following change in command of Pakistan Army, the focus of senior military personnel has shifted to improving image of their institution and how to deal with the growing scourge of terrorism in the country, well-informed sources have told Business Recorder.

“After the change of command on November 29, the entire focus is now on dealing with image-building and the rising terrorism-related incidents in the country, as opposed to its alleged role in politics,” said a reliable source on condition of anonymity.

The army leadership has reportedly invited suggestions about how to improve their institution’s image, from the quarters concerned. And instructions have been issued for revisiting the existing policy and devising a new one over the military’s media wing — the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The sources added that the military’s media wing may be modified and reorganised with a view to making it more result-oriented based on real-time information.

COAS says Balochistan's security to be ensured for socio-economic development

The rise in terrorist incidents is a matter of serious concern as well and in this regard the new Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir has made several visits to sensitive areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — both in the settled parts of the province and the tribal belt.

However, the visits did not receive much attention in the media as the ISPR had requested journalists and other professionals to avoid unnecessary debate over defence-related matters — a reflection of the change in thinking over media management.

The sources pointed out that unlike the past practice no press release was released after a recent meeting of the corps commanders, which was presided over by Gen Asim Munir. Therefore, there was no discussion in the media over the decisions taken at the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022