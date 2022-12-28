IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of his party MNAs Wednesday (Dec 28) to chalk out a strategy regarding resignations from the National Assembly.

The meeting will be held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

Sources said that the former premier Imran Khan would address the MNAs via video link from his Zaman Park residence.

The National Assembly Sunday announced a clear policy regarding the confirmation of resignations of the PTI members, according to which, every party MNA had to personally confirm his resignation.

The NA Secretariat wrote a letter to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in response to his letter regarding the acceptance of MNAs’ resignations.

The NA speaker has invited PTI MNAs for verification of their resignation in pursuance of Paragraph (b) of Sub-Rule (2)of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

The letter mentioned that MNAs of PTI were earlier invited in the Chamber of NA speaker for verification of resignation from 06th to 10th June 2022 but none of them came for verification of their resignation.