No significant addition to gas reserves despite 15 discoveries

ISLAMABAD: Despite 15 oil and gas discoveries during the current calendar year, the country did not witness any significant addition in indigenous gas reserves.

The Petroleum Division announced on Tuesday that Joint Venture of Baska North Block (3169-4) comprising Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd as operator (10.85 percent), Al Haj Pakistan Kirthar BV (85 percent), and Government Holdings (Private) Ltd (4.1 percent) has discovered gas and condensate from an exploratory well namely 92 Kot Palak-1 which is located in District FR Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The well was spudded-in on May 7, 2022, and drilled down to the depth of 3,527 meters on November 18, 2022.

Based on wireline logs interpretation and drilling results, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified on which the testing was conducted successfully.

Drill Stem Test-1 (Post Acid) in Pab Sandstone and Dunghan Lower Limestone has tested 17.1 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas, 807 Barrels of Condensate Per Day (BCPD) and 17 Barrels of Water Per Day (BWPD) through choke size 40/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2308 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).

Drill Stem Test-2 (Pre-Acid) in Dunghan Upper Lime Stone and Dunghan Middle Sands has tested 22.02 MMSCFD gas, 1033 BCPD and 15.8 BWPD through choke size 40/64” at WHFP of 2988 Psi.

The said discovery in Baska North Block shows the commitment of Baska North JV to exploit the hydrocarbon (HC) potential of the block and aggressive exploration strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022