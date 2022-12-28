AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

No significant addition to gas reserves despite 15 discoveries

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Despite 15 oil and gas discoveries during the current calendar year, the country did not witness any significant addition in indigenous gas reserves.

The Petroleum Division announced on Tuesday that Joint Venture of Baska North Block (3169-4) comprising Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd as operator (10.85 percent), Al Haj Pakistan Kirthar BV (85 percent), and Government Holdings (Private) Ltd (4.1 percent) has discovered gas and condensate from an exploratory well namely 92 Kot Palak-1 which is located in District FR Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The well was spudded-in on May 7, 2022, and drilled down to the depth of 3,527 meters on November 18, 2022.

Based on wireline logs interpretation and drilling results, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified on which the testing was conducted successfully.

Drill Stem Test-1 (Post Acid) in Pab Sandstone and Dunghan Lower Limestone has tested 17.1 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas, 807 Barrels of Condensate Per Day (BCPD) and 17 Barrels of Water Per Day (BWPD) through choke size 40/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2308 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).

Drill Stem Test-2 (Pre-Acid) in Dunghan Upper Lime Stone and Dunghan Middle Sands has tested 22.02 MMSCFD gas, 1033 BCPD and 15.8 BWPD through choke size 40/64” at WHFP of 2988 Psi.

The said discovery in Baska North Block shows the commitment of Baska North JV to exploit the hydrocarbon (HC) potential of the block and aggressive exploration strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

GAS gas reserves Oil MMSCFD WHFP BCPD

Comments

1000 characters

No significant addition to gas reserves despite 15 discoveries

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories