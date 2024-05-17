Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

The Punjab government on Friday announced reduced timings for all public and private schools from May 18 to May 31 due to severe heatwave.

The announcement comes a day after the Meteorological Department warned of heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27.

The Met Office warned that daytime temperatures will remain four to six degrees above normal in both provinces from May 21, and six to eight degrees above between May 23 and 27.

The heatwave baking parts of Asia

People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and drink water.

Taking the warning into account, Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that all public and private schools will operate from 7am to 11:30am from Mondays to Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 7am to 10am on Fridays between May 18 and 31.

He also emphasised the urgent need for climate action, urging that everyone had a “vital role to play in mitigating the effects of climate change!”

A notification issued in this regard instructed school heads to take the following precautionary measures: ensure fans were in working condition, ensure availability of water coolers and ensure that no student be made to sit in an open space or school lawn during the summer.

Chief executive officers and heads of institutions were also directed to ensure compliance with the above instructions in “true letter and spirit”.