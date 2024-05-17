AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

BR Web Desk Published May 17, 2024

The Punjab government on Friday announced reduced timings for all public and private schools from May 18 to May 31 due to severe heatwave.

The announcement comes a day after the Meteorological Department warned of heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27.

The Met Office warned that daytime temperatures will remain four to six degrees above normal in both provinces from May 21, and six to eight degrees above between May 23 and 27.

The heatwave baking parts of Asia

People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and drink water.

Taking the warning into account, Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that all public and private schools will operate from 7am to 11:30am from Mondays to Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 7am to 10am on Fridays between May 18 and 31.

He also emphasised the urgent need for climate action, urging that everyone had a “vital role to play in mitigating the effects of climate change!”

A notification issued in this regard instructed school heads to take the following precautionary measures: ensure fans were in working condition, ensure availability of water coolers and ensure that no student be made to sit in an open space or school lawn during the summer.

Chief executive officers and heads of institutions were also directed to ensure compliance with the above instructions in “true letter and spirit”.

Punjab government summer vacations school timings heatwave in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, says Islamabad

Highest since Sept 2018: Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 104.51 in April 2024

Another day, another record: KSE-100 closes above 75,000 as buying spree continues

SC issues notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

OGDC sees significant boost in oil production at KPK well

SBP gives go-ahead for due diligence of Bank Alfalah Bangladesh to Bank Asia

Read more stories