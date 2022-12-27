AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 10:01pm
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the cap from Feb. 1 for five months.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s decree stated: “This…comes into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023.”

Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil

Crude oil exports will be banned from Feb 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after Feb. 1.

The decree includes a clause that allows for Putin to overrule the ban in special cases.

