Saudi embassy advises citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Islamabad on Monday issued a security alert for its citizens in Pakistan, advising them to remain “careful and limit their movement” amid rising terror threats.

The alert comes a day after the US and the UK embassies also barred its staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel due to fears of an attack.

A few other embassies have also advised their staff and citizens in the federal capital to restrict their movement for some time, especially until January 1.

Earlier, the Islamabad police also put security on high alert in the capital following a suicide blast on December 24 that killed a policeman and wounded six others.

The police had said that checking was increased at all entry and exit points and requested the public to cooperate with inspections.

The Saudi security alert also asked the kingdom’s citizens and those in the country to “be cautious” and not venture out except for any necessity.

“Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” the alert said, adding that Saudis should contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises.

According to the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), it was the first suicide attack in the capital since 2014.

As PICSS data, the country has seen 504 suicide attacks over the last 22 years. A total of 6,748 people were killed and 15,111 injured in these attacks.