US, UK embassies restrict staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel citing ‘possible attack’

The US embassy in Islamabad on Sunday barred its staff from visiting the city’s Marriott Hotel due to concerns of a “possible attack”.

The embassy issued a security alert in a Twitter post, saying the US government was “aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays”.

The embassy also urged all its staff not to embark on a “non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season” due to the red alert declared in the city and the ban on public gatherings.

The embassy advised its staff to exercise vigilance at events, and places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds; review their personal security plans; carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement; be aware of their surroundings, and monitor local media for updates.

Meanwhile, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) also issued a travel advisory barring its officials from travelling to Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel fearing a “possible attack”.

The advisory also suggested its citizens against traveling to the districts of Baujar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province and the districts of Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the city and district of Peshawar.

The advisory also stops officials from travelling on the N45 road, from the north of the Mardan Ring Road to the edge of the district of Chitral, Balochistan province excluding the southern coast of Balochistan (see below), the section of the N35 (or Karakoram Highway) between the Mansehra ring road and the N15/N35 Chilas interchange and within 10 miles of the Line of Control

The restrictions come two days after a suicide bombing in the capital killed a policeman and wounded six others.

The capital administration subsequently banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections, for two weeks and declared a high alert in the city for 48 hours.

In 2008, 60 people were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a truck packed with 600 kilogrammes of high explosives into the outer gates of the five-star Marriott Hotel. The attack destroyed part of the hotel which was then shut down and opened a few months later surrounded by a massive, bomb-proof wall.

Pakistan is facing the growing threat of terrorism, including incidents involving elements and groups said to be operating from Afghanistan since the militant Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan called off its ceasefire with the government in late November.