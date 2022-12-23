AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
Pakistan

One policeman martyred, several injured in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10

  • The explosion occurred after police officers, conducting snap-checking, signalled a vehicle they suspected to stop
BR Web Desk Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 12:38pm
At least one policeman was martyred and several others were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10 sector on Friday morning.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when they signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop.

Soon after the car stopped near the officers, the suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself, the police said. Due to this, Head Constable Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom.

Television footage indicated the vehicle, suspected to be the cause behind the explosion, was wrecked.

Initial reports indicated several casualties occurred.

The police said that diversions had been placed for both sides of traffic at Service Road East of Sector I-10/4, and advised citizens to use Service Road West of Sector I-10/4 as an alternate.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the blast and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policeman.

He also paid tribute to the brave men of Islamabad police.

