King Charles releases photo for first Christmas card as monarch

LONDON: Buckingham Palace on Sunday released the photograph for King Charles' first Christmas card as monarch, a picture of the then-heir to the throne with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Games in Scotland.

The Braemar Gathering is a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dancing in Braemar, a village 60 miles west of Aberdeen, which neighbours the King's Balmoral summer residence.

UK media returns fire at 'Harry the Nasty' over Netflix doc

The photo, chosen by Charles and Camilla, was taken on Sept. 3, shortly before he came to the throne. Queen Elizabeth, who missed the event for the first time in her 70 year reign this year, died less than a week later.

British royals brace for Harry and Meghan's Netflix broadside