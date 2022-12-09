AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

UK media returns fire at 'Harry the Nasty' over Netflix doc

AFP Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 05:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Britain's media, the main focus of criticism so far in Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan', on Friday hit back at the estranged prince and his wife, accusing them of lying and insulting Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: The Sun
Photo: The Sun

The royal family was largely spared during the first three episodes of the show, which aired on Thursday, with the focus more on Harry's early life and his resentment towards the media, which he blames of the death of his mother Diana.

But the prince did accuse the family of unconscious racial bias, and the royals will be braced for next week's instalment, which threatens more revelations.

British royals brace for Harry and Meghan's Netflix broadside

The saga dominated Friday's newspaper front pages, which were largely critical of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- Harry and Meghan's formal titles.

'Harry the Nasty' said the headline of popular tabloid the Sun, which added the couple had "trashed the Queen's legacy", left Harry's father King Charles III and his brother Prince William in a "state of sadness" and unfairly tarnished the whole country as racist.

The paper, along with many others, picked up on one scene in which Meghan performed a melodramatic curtsey as she recalled meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

"How low can you go?" asked the tabloid, adding that "mocking Meghan exaggerated a curtsey to poke fun at the royals -- and compared their traditions to a tacky US medieval chain".

'A dirty game': Netflix teases new clips of Harry and Meghan series

Netflix Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Comments

1000 characters

UK media returns fire at 'Harry the Nasty' over Netflix doc

Rupee depreciation continues, settles at 224.4 against US dollar

BHC orders to quash all FIRs registered against PTI's Azam Swati

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down for 'approximately 20 days'

China’s Xi meets Arab leaders on ‘milestone’ Saudi trip

Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate

Gas production at desired delivery pressure: Mari signs agreement with fertiliser companies

England 281 all out as Pakistan’s Abrar takes seven on debut

Electricity bills: PD says doesn’t want to manage tax, surcharge collection

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

Read more stories