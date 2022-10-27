AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
Maritime experts call for industry-academia synergies

Published 27 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: An interactive session was held between prominent maritime stakeholder and experts of Pakistan’s leading maritime think tank, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) at Karachi.

During the session Commodore Ali Abbas (retd), Director NIMA-K gave a brief overview on the research activities of the Institute and briefed about the ongoing future projects and those in the pipeline.

Vice Admiral Abdul AleemHI (retd), Director General NIMA highlighted the importance of linkage between maritime industry/ stakeholders and the maritime think tank for conducting market oriented research.

By doing so, the industry will benefits and this sector would be able to contribute significantly to the GDP of Pakistan, he added. The prominent maritime stakeholders applauded the work of NIMA and praised the efforts of Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem (retd) to bring NIMA and the maritime industry in a close linkage.

After the interactive session, A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the National Institute of Maritime Affairs and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) for bilateral cooperation promoting and fostering joint efforts in the area of research.

Advocacy and capacity building regarding maritime affairs. The documents were duly endorsed with the signatures of Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem (retd), Director General NIMA and Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, Chairman PNSC.

The purpose of the agreement is to improve the research and collaboration, to promote and intensify the cooperation in maritime domain. The agreement will not only enhance bilateral collaboration but will also play an important role in promoting joint activities, exchange of information, field experts and research in for furtherance of areas of mutual interest that will play an important role in maritime sector for improving Pakistan’s economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem (retd) Director General (NIMA), expressed his gratitude and assured a wholeheartedly and constructive contribution towards making Pakistan a prosperous country in the world community. Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Chairman PNSC, assured NIMA that this collaboration would be at high level for national interest.

