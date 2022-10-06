Terrorist killed in Peshawar IBO

A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar on Thursday, the military's media affairs wing said.

"The Security Forces conducted an Intelligence-based operation in the general area of Mattani, Peshawar," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist got killed, the ISPR said.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens," it added.

The development comes days after the security forces killed three terrorists in an exchange of fire in the Hassan Khel area of Peshawar.

"Security forces responded in a befitting manner and killed three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," ISPR said, adding that during the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of the Pakistan Army and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary embraced martyrdom.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it said.