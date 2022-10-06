AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Terrorist killed in Peshawar IBO

A terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Peshawar, the military's media affairs ...
BR Web Desk Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 10:15pm
Follow us

A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar on Thursday, the military's media affairs wing said.

"The Security Forces conducted an Intelligence-based operation in the general area of Mattani, Peshawar," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist got killed, the ISPR said.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens," it added.

The development comes days after the security forces killed three terrorists in an exchange of fire in the Hassan Khel area of Peshawar.

"Security forces responded in a befitting manner and killed three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," ISPR said, adding that during the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of the Pakistan Army and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary embraced martyrdom.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it said.

ISPR

Comments

1000 characters

Terrorist killed in Peshawar IBO

10th straight gain: Rupee settles below 222

Alarming level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decline $106mn to $7.9bn

Fourth session in green: KSE-100 ticks up 1.32%, aided by strong rupee

President Alvi lauds federal, provincial govts for ‘working hard’ to help flood victims in address to parliament

OPEC decision to cut output could hurt Pakistan's economy

HUBCO to invest additional $1mn in Thar Energy Limited

Several injured as police fires shells on protesting teachers in Peshawar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

IMF should issue new reserves to help countries tackle overlapping crises

Unfair to 'beg' nations who cause emissions for flood relief aid: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories