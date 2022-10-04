Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Hassan Khel area of Peshawar, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists opened fire on a convoy of security forces.

"Own troops responded in a befitting manner and killed three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," ISPR said, adding that during the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of the Pakistan Army and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary embraced martyrdom.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it said.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," ISPR said.

The development comes hours after Pakistan Army troops killed four terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Security troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in general area Tank. During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed," the ISPR said.

Last week, security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in district Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.