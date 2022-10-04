Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

Pakistan Army troops killed four terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

"Security troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in general area Tank. During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killing, kidnapping, and extortion in the area.

Last week, security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in district Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.