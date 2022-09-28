AGL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
ANL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
AVN 77.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
EPCL 57.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FFL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
FLYNG 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
GGL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.65%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.48%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
MLCF 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
TPLP 22.41 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.76%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 127.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
UNITY 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 10.6 (0.25%)
BR30 15,836 Increased By 30.3 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,659 Increased By 141.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,623 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Superb Brazil hammer 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in Paris

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 11:21am
Follow us

PARIS: Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup.

It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

However, Tunisia equalised seven minutes later with an opportunistic header by Montassar Talbi from a free kick.

Brazil were back in front a minute later though when Raphinha found Richarlison ghosting behind the defence and the striker fired a low shot between the keeper’s legs.

During the goal celebrations a banana was thrown from the stands towards the Brazil players, who have been vocal against racism after Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Atletico Madrid fans before their derby against Real Madrid this month.

The Brazilian FA (CBF) released a statement “vehemently repudiating yet another episode of racism in football”. “The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe,” Brazilian FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues said. Richarlison said racism would continue if there was no punishment handed out.

Spain stun Portugal 1-0 to clinch spot in Nations League finals

“As long as they keep ‘blah blah blah’ and don’t punish, it’s going to continue like this, happening every day and in every corner,” he added. Brazil extended their lead through a Neymar penalty in the 29th minute after Aissa Laidouni held Casemiro back.

Raphinha scored his second with a precise low shot from the edge of the area in the 40th after a lightning counter-attack.

Two minutes later, Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn received a straight red card for a foul on Neymar. With victory assured, Brazil eased off in the second half as manager Tite sent on several substitutes.

Flamengo forward Pedro, the biggest sensation in the Brazilian league this season, came on and netted the fifth with a superb first-time shot from the edge of the box in the 74th.

Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 and also face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Brazil Tunisia World Cup in Qatar Aymen Dahmen Brazilian FA

Comments

1000 characters

Superb Brazil hammer 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in Paris

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Piqued by PMH security breach, PM orders probe

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Read more stories