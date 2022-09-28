AGL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
ANL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
AVN 77.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
EPCL 57.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FFL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
FLYNG 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
GGL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.65%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.48%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
MLCF 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
TPLP 22.41 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.76%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 127.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
UNITY 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 10.6 (0.25%)
BR30 15,836 Increased By 30.3 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,659 Increased By 141.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,623 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spain stun Portugal 1-0 to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 11:17am
Follow us

BRAGA: Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata’s late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group.

Portugal had dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute a long ball into the box from Dani Carvajal was headed by Nico Williams across to Morata, who lashed it into the net to silence most of the sold-out stadium.

Messi in the 100 club as Argentina streak continues with Jamaica defeat

Spain finished top of League A-Group 2 on 11 points from six games, one point above second-placed Portugal who only needed a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Spain Portugal Nations League final Dani Carvajal

Comments

1000 characters

Spain stun Portugal 1-0 to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Piqued by PMH security breach, PM orders probe

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Read more stories