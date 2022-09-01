AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Sep 01, 2022
Markets

KSE-100 rises 0.26% on receipt of IMF tranche

  • Investors brush off upward revision in POL prices, lofty inflation reading
BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 06:23pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder
Optimism prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday and the KSE-100 index extended gains as investors cheered the receipt of long-awaited $1.2 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan tranche.

Late on Tuesday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that it had received the loan amount from the global lender.

Owing to the positivity, the KSE-100 closed with a gain of 108.93 points or 0.26% at 42,460.08 level.

Five-session losing run ends at PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.37%

Moreover, investors brushed off the upward revision in prices of petroleum products and lofty inflation reading as the KSE-100 index remained in the green zone throughout the day.

Trading began with a spike and the market kept on climbing in early hours however, selling pressure emerged towards noon and wiped off some of the gains. The final hours saw the index turn range-bound but still it managed to close with gains.

Majority index-heavy sectors closed in the green. Despite the positivity, fertiliser and chemical sector closed on a negative note.

A report from Capital Stake cited that optimistic sentiments prevailed at the PSX as it ended the session on Thursday in green. Indices traded in green all day long, whereas volumes surged from last close, it said.

The release of the loan tranche from IMF elevated investors’ confidence.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that market witnessed a positive session on Thursday as Pakistan received the first tranche of the extended fund facility from the IMF.

“Investor participation remained active throughout the day, healthy volumes were observed while the cement sector remained in the limelight,” the report said.

On the economic front, consumer price index (CPI) based inflation increased by 27.3% on a year-on-year basis in August 2022 compared to an increase of 24.9% in July 2022.

Moreover, the government of Pakistan raised petrol prices by Rs2.07 from Rs233.91 to Rs235.98 for the first 15 days of September. Diesel and Kerosene oil saw surge in prices as well.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 north included cement (83.07 points), banking (19.51 points) and technology and communication (18.75 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 248.2 million from 181.27 million on Wednesday. On the other hand, the value of shares traded jumped to Rs8.02 billion from Rs7.2 billion recorded in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 35.6 million shares, followed by Maple Leaf Cement with 23.6 million shares and Fauji Cement with 13.8 million shares.

Shares of 345 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 185 registered an increase, 132 recorded a fall, and 28 remained unchanged.

enter image description here
enter image description here

Pakistan PSX KSE100 index KSE KSE-100 index equity market

