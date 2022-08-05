Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Thatta Cement 04.08.2022 11.00 To consider the Meeting in
Company Ltd Thursday A.M agenda other the Progress
financial results
Kohinoor Energy 04.08.2022 03.00 To consider the Meeting in
Thursday P.M financial Budge Progress
the Company for
the FY2022-23
==========================================================================================
