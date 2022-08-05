KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Thatta Cement 04.08.2022 11.00 To consider the Meeting in Company Ltd Thursday A.M agenda other the Progress financial results Kohinoor Energy 04.08.2022 03.00 To consider the Meeting in Thursday P.M financial Budge Progress the Company for the FY2022-23 ==========================================================================================

