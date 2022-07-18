AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022
US stocks boosted by Goldman results, Boeing order

AFP 18 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, extending a rally that started last week as markets digested solid earnings from Goldman Sachs and a big new Boeing plane order.

After a pair of bruising inflation readings last week, US stocks finished the week on an upbeat note, rising Friday after good retail sales results.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare pointed to “carryover momentum” at the start of a week that includes major earnings reports and decisions by the European Central Bank and other central banks.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 31,556.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent to 3,899.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.5 percent to 11,618.13.

Wall St Week Ahead: Recession fears loom over US value stocks

Among individual companies, Boeing shot up 4.6 percent after announcing that Delta agreed to buy 100 medium-haul Boeing MAX passenger aircraft worth a combined $13.5 billion. Delta jumped 5.4 percent.

Goldman Sachs climbed 3.6 percent as it reported a 48 percent drop in quarterly earnings to $2.8 billion after setting aside more funds in case of bad loans. However, results topped analyst expectations following a strong performance in trading.

This week’s earnings calendar includes results from Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Tesla.

