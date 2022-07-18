AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Goldman Sachs profits tumble despite strong trading results

AFP 18 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs reported a 48 percent drop in quarterly earnings Monday after setting aside more funds in case of bad loans, but shares rose as it topped analyst estimates.

The US investment bank became the latest financial heavyweight to suffer a decline in second-quarter results as the weakening macroeconomic environment prompts them to hold funds in case of defaults.

Operations were mixed, but Goldman scored a big jump in revenues tied to trading amid volatile markets.

Profits were $2.8 billion for the second quarter following an eight percent slide in revenues to $11.9 billion.

Goldman established $667 million in provisions, a shift from the year-ago period when earnings were boosted by $92 million in reserve releases.

Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon referred in a press release to “increased volatility and uncertainty” in the environment, praising the bank’s performance “in these challenging markets.”

Other bank executives last week alluded to similar worries amid rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and other factors, but said the US economy still appeared to be on solid footing for now.

In terms of operations, Goldman suffered a drop in revenues connected to mergers and acquisition advising and loan underwriting.

The bank’s own investments in equities reported a $221 million loss in the period. But Goldman scored an increase in its consumer banking.

Shares rose 3.8 percent to $305.05 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman Sachs profits tumble despite strong trading results

Fresh record low: Rupee plummets, closes at 215.2 against US dollar

Barrick Gold to convert Reko Diq into 'world class mine’

Rattled: KSE-100 plunges over 700 points on renewed political uncertainty

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps on Russia supply jitters, lower dollar

Macron talks diesel supplies with UAE leader

Chandimal powers Sri Lanka’s lead past 300 in first Test

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Indian rupee closes at record low of nearly 80 against dollar as oil weighs

Read more stories