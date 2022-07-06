AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
KSE-100 ends with marginal gain in lacklustre session

  • Lack of positive developments keep market in narrow range
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Jul, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a mixed session on Wednesday as a combination of buying and selling pressures kept the benchmark KSE-100 index in a narrow range for most of the day.

Although the benchmark index remained under pressure, it still closed with a marginal gain, after two sessions in the red.

By the end of the day, the KSE-100 index closed with an increase of 57.22 points or 0.14%, at 41,159.79 points.

KSE-100 falls 0.59% amid low volumes

Trading began with a jump and the market hit an intra-day high of 41,334.9 points in initial minutes. However, the KSE-100 index traded range-bound for the rest of the day as investors awaited positive developments before making fresh buys.

Uncertainty made the market shed some of the gains by the end of the session but the index still closed on a positive note.

All index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, banks, fertiliser and oil stocks witnessed buying activity.

Miftah says Punjab govt's electricity subsidy should not worry IMF

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that the benchmark KSE-100 index witnessed a sluggish session.

Investor participation continued to remain dry due to concerns regarding rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy and rupee depreciation against the dollar.

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Main board activity remained dull but decent volumes were recorded in the third tier stocks, it said.

On the economic front, the rupee lost further ground and depreciated 1.06 or 0.51% against the US dollar to close the day at Rs207.99 level.

Rupee falls again, closes near 208 against US dollar

Sectors pulling the benchmark KSE-100 index higher included banking (36.62 points), cement (14.59 points) and technology and communication (14.21 points).

Volume on the all-share index jumped to 98.25 million from 76.9 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded improved slightly to Rs2.7 billion from Rs2.4 billion recorded in the previous session.

Agritech Limited was the volume leader with 25.04 million shares, followed by Unity Foods with 5.39 million shares, and Azgard Nine with 3.6 million shares.

Shares of 308 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 173 registered an increase, 115 recorded a fall, and 20 remained unchanged.

