ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Rizwan Bhatti 06 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank Pakistan (SBP) will unveil monetary policy on July 7, 2022 with expectation of further monetary tightening due to higher inflation outlook.

The MPC of the SBP will meet on Thursday (July 7) to review the economic indicators to decide about the key policy rate for next two months. Acting Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Murtaza Syed will chair the meeting of the committee and will also announce the monetary policy in a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting.

In the previous meeting held on May 23, the MPC raised the policy rate by 150 basis points to 13.75 percent aimed at containing the rising inflation and mitigating the risks to external stability. The current policy rate of 13.75 percent is the highest since June 2011. In addition to policy rate increase, the MPC, in its previous meeting also decided to raise the interest rates on Export Finance Scheme (EFS) and Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) loans.

Although, the analysts have mixed views for the upcoming policy, most of them are expecting further increase in the key policy rate ahead of higher inflation outlook. As the government has withdrawn subsidies on petroleum products, CPI for the month of Jun’22 clocked-in at 21.32 percent YoY. Month on Month it stood at 6.34 percent. Average inflation to 12.09 percent in FY22 compared to 8.90 percent in FY21.

In addition, the current account is also deteriorating and posted a deficit of $15.199 billion during the eleven months of FY22 compared to $1.183 billion in the same period of FY21. The record trade deficit of $48.3 billion, up by 55 percent, during FY22 largely contributed to the higher current account deficit.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves are also sliding due to slow foreign inflows and higher external payments. During the week ended on 24 Jun-2022, SBP received proceeds of China Development Bank loan amounting to RMB 15 billion. After accounting for external debt repayment, SBP’s reserves increased by $ 2.071 billion to $ 10.309 billion. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited expect the SBP to increase the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 14.75 percent in the upcoming monetary policy.

They said that in addition to policy rate hike, the MPC might also take further actions to anchor inflation expectations and maintain external account stability. These include an increase in the interest rate on the EFS and LTFF loans and implementation of linking of these rates to the policy rate, as decided in the last MPS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation SBP MPC foreign exchange reserves policy rate Export Finance Schemes Dr. Murtaza Syed LTFF

Comments

1000 characters

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

RDA inflows hit historic high of $4.6bn

Subsidy on 5 commodities for KP to continue: ECC allows one-time release of banned items stuck at ports, airports

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Air travel FED reduced to Rs30,000

‘Regime change conspiracy’: IK threatens to ‘unmask all characters’

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

NCOC issues Covid guidelines for Eid

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil tumbles 9pc on recession demand destruction fears

Read more stories