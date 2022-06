NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened slightly on Monday, traders said, as dollar appetite from the energy sector outstripped supplies from exports and remittances.

At 0907 GMT traders quoted the shilling at 117.40/60 compared to Friday’s close of 117.30/50.

Kenyan shilling steady, seen easing on higher dollar demand

The currency has lost 3.7% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, according to Refinitiv data.