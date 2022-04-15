ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.15%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
AVN 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.39%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
FNEL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.88%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.39%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.52%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
TREET 37.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.13%)
TRG 86.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.53%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.3 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,563 Increased By 78.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,892 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Harry, Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth en route to Netherlands

AFP 15 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry on Thursday visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The Sussexes are on their way to the sporting event Harry founded for disabled military veterans that starts in The Hague on Saturday.

The spokesman confirmed the couple had met the queen.

British media reported that the meeting took place in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 96th birthday in a few days. Harry, 37, and his wife, 40, were criticised by British tabloids for skipping a Prince Philip’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey on March 29.

Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died last April just weeks short of his 100th birthday.

Jamaica ‘moving on’, prime minister tells Prince William

Harry and his wife quit royal life and moved to North America two years ago.

As a result of their decision, the UK government withdrew his taxpayer-funded protection on visits back to Britain, a decision that Harry is challenging in the courts.

Queen Elizabeth II Meghan Britain’s Prince Harry

