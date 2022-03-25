ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
FFL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
TRG 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
UNITY 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 15,389 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.14%)
KSE100 43,517 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,619 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
World

Jamaica ‘moving on’, prime minister tells Prince William

AFP 25 Mar, 2022

KINGSTON, (Jamaica): Jamaica is “moving on” and embracing its destiny as an independent country, its leader told Britain’s Prince William on Wednesday, later calling the Caribbean nation’s switch to a republican model “inevitable”.

Speaking at a press briefing, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said William’s three-day visit to the island, which has sparked protests over Britain’s colonial-era role in the slave trade and calls for reparations, offered a chance to address “unresolved” issues. Hours later, the prince expressed “sorrow” to Jamaicans for Britain’s involvement in slavery at a state dinner in the capital Kingston.

“I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened,” William said, calling the transatlantic slave trade an atrocity that “forever stains our history.”

Hundreds of thousands of African slaves were forcibly taken to Jamaica during the British colonial period and made to undertake backbreaking labor on the island’s massive plantations.

While the prince conveyed the “deep affection” his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II has for Jamaica and celebrated its diaspora’s contributions to Britain, Holness said the country’s move to a republican model was only a matter of time.

“It is inevitable that we will move towards becoming a republic in fulfillment of the will of the people of Jamaica and our ambitions of becoming an independent, developed and prosperous country,” Holness tweeted after the men met Wednesday.

Jamaica is one of 15 countries of which Queen Elizabeth, who recently celebrated her 70th year on the throne, is head of state.

A Jamaican break from the monarchy would follow in the footsteps of fellow Caribbean island Barbados, which four months ago formally declared itself a republic at a November ceremony attended by William’s father, Prince Charles.

Tuesday’s arrival of William and wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, saw placard-bearing protesters gather outside the British High Commission demanding that the monarchy pay reparations and apologize for its role in the slave trade.

In 2015, then British prime minister David Cameron rejected calls for reparations ahead of a visit to Jamaica.

