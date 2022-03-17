ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

Bourse fails to sustain gains, KSE-100 Index down 0.4%

  • Depreciation of rupee against US Dollar acted as a negative trigger, says one analyst
BR Web Desk 17 Mar, 2022

Equities at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) failed to sustain gains made during the day, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing in the red. Earlier on Thursday it had risen 0.4%.

The equities traded in a range of 397 points, pushing the benchmark index above the 44,000 level to record an intraday high of 44,194.26 (up by 218 points) and low at 43,796.65 (down by 179.04 points).

At close, it ended with a drop of 168.46 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 43,807.23.

“The decline in global commodity prices and rally in global equity markets helped in improving the investors’ confidence,” said Capital Stake in a note. “However, the depreciation of rupee against the US Dollar acted as a negative trigger,” it added.

The Pakistani Rupee recorded it’s all-time low at 180.07 against the US dollar. On an FYTD basis, it depreciated by 14.30% or Rs22.53.

The depreciation come as oil prices surged by 4% on Thursday, Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $4, or 4.1%, to $102.02 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $3.82, or 4%, to $98.86 a barrel.

Meanwhile, sectors dragging the benchmark index downwards included oil and gas exploration (50.60 points), power generation and distribution (24.01 points) and the cement sector (23.38 points).

Equities extend gains, KSE-100 up 0.6%

Volume on the all-share index decreased significantly to 148.51 million, from 236.51 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs2.99 billion from Rs5.79 billion recorded in the previous session.

Flying Cement (R) was the volume leader with 36.23 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 14.57 million shares, and TPL Properties with 7.62 million shares.

Shares of 335 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 110 registered an increase, 202 recorded a fall, and 23 remained unchanged.

During the day, the website of PSX became unresponsive during the opening hours of the trading session due to “technical hosting issues”, which were resolved later in the day.

