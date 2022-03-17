ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
PSX website down due to technical issues

  • Bourse says PSX is functioning as normal with all trading activities operating
Ali Ahmed 17 Mar, 2022

The website of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) became unresponsive on Thursday during the opening hours of the trading session due to "technical hosting issues".

The bourse on its website displayed a message saying that market operations are functioning normally but the website and its Data Portal System are unavailable.

“PSX is functioning as normal with all trading activities operating. Due to external technical hosting issues, the PSX website and PSX Data Portal Services are currently unavailable.

“PSX is making all efforts to resolve the issue on an immediate basis,” read the statement, adding, “trading activities continue normally at the Exchange.”

“Market operations are running smoothly, and the bourse is working to resolve the issues, which will be solved soon,” a spokesperson for PSX told Business Recorder.

PSX issues statement on new trading system

The spokesperson added that the trading platform is operating properly.

Last year in October, issues arose in the PSX's Jade Trading Terminal (JTT) that connects to its New Trading System (NTS). The NTS replaced the Karachi Automated Trading System (KATS), which was in operation since 1997.

Following the development, the Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) slammed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for its "hasty decisions" over the rollout of the trading system.

The PSBA had called for the restoration of the old system while adding that the financial loss if any, will not be "the responsibility of the securities brokers/market participants".

